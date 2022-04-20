Iranians attend religious ceremonies at drive-in venues

Tehran: Iranian worshippers were attending religious services at drive-in venues in Tehran, as mosques in the country have shut down during Ramzan in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus spread, a media report said on Monday.

Footage from Sunday showed around 3,000 worshippers, said the Press TV report.

"This is the best idea that could be done in this regard," said a worshipper, who added that "families can attend (the service) together without having a face-to-face or direct contact. They can sit and enjoy this ceremony."

Another worshipper thinks that such services were "far better (than) online or television ones," as those "cannot give that pure feeling of it, but this ceremony makes us feel that we are at religious places".

On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said that mosques in 132 low-risk or "white" cities and towns had been given clearance to open their doors from Monday.

"Friday prayer sermons will resume in those areas as well... However, all these steps will be taken by respecting the health protocols," the BBC quoted Rouhani as saying.

He said that a similar plan was in place for schools from 16 May.

The country, which was once the worst affected in the Middle Eastern region, has registered 97,424 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of 6,203.

