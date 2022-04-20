Iranian weightlifter awarded Olympic gold after eight years

Tehran: Iranian weightlifter Navab Nasirshelal will receive his 2012 Olympic Games gold medal following the disqualification of Ukrainian Oleksiy Torokhtiy, the International Olympic Committee has said.

Re-analysis of Torokhtiy's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for prohibited substances, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the men's 105kg weightlifting event in London 2012, first to fourth place have been disqualified since 2012. The gold medal has since been reallocated to Nasirshelal.





The silver medal went to Bartlomiej Wojciech Bonk of Poland and the bronze to Ivan Efremov of Uzbekistan, and the subsequent ranking until the eighth place was also adapted.

—IANS