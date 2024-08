According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, these advanced missiles are undetectable, capable of causing extensive damage, and are now part of the Guards' navy fleet.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards navy has new cruise missiles equipped with highly explosive warheads that are undetectable, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

"A large number of cruise missiles have been added to the Guards' navy fleet. These new missiles have capabilities of highly explosive warheads that are undetectable and can cause extensive damage and sink their targets," Tasnim said.

—Reuters