Iranian club Persepolis to pay $580,000 to ex-coach Calderon: FIFA

Tehran: FIFA has ordered Iranian soccer club Persepolis to pay $580,000 to its former coach Gabriel Calderon, according to local media reports.

Persepolis parted ways with the Argentinian coach in January after six months but have failed to pay his full wages so far.

The Iranian giants have 10 days to lodge their appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, writes Xinhua news agency.

According to the Tehran Times daily report, Persepolis must also pay $90,000 and $75,000 to Calderon''s assistants Joaquin Gil Arrondo and Inigo Valencia Amadoz, respectively.

FIFA had previously ordered Persepolis to pay more than one million euros to former coach Branko Ivankovic.

The Reds also have to pay 200,000 euros to Ivankovic''s assistants Igor Panadic (goalkeeping coach), Zlatko Ivankovic (assistant) and Marco (fitness coach).

--IANS