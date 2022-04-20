Iranian carrier to bring blood samples of 300 stranded Indians

New Delhi: Iranian carrier Mahan Air will bring blood samples of 300 Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit country and while returning, fly back Iranian nationals in India.

The ferry flight cleared by aviation regulator DGCA will land within 24 hours in Delhi.

Once the flight lands, samples of Indians would be tested for coronavirus and only if found negative, the stranded passengers would be brought from the Islamic country.

There are about 2,000 Indians mostly from Kargil area of Kashmir stranded there. They had gone to visit a religious shrine in Iran but got stuck as regular commercial flights were suspended between the two countries following the spread of the virus.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that Indian authorities were in touch with Iranian counterparts to launch operations for bringing Indians back.

Almost 2,000 Iranians are currently in India who would be flown back to their country by the ferry flights.

A team of Indian doctors has already been sent to Iran for ensuring that stranded citizens there are thoroughly examined before boarding the evacuation flight.

—IANS