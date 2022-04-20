Iran warns Europe not to give in to US pressures for extending UN arms embargo

Tehran: Iran vowed retaliatory measures if Europe gives in to the US pressures for extending a UN arms embargo on Iran, Tasnim news agency reported.

"We have warned the European countries that if they give in to the political and diplomatic pressures from the United States, Iran has effective measures in response," Abbas Mousavi, spokesman of the foreign ministry, told Tasnim.

Washington wants to portray Tehran as a threat to security in the region when the US forces are the real threat to regional peace, stability and security, Mousavi said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The United States has recently pressed the UN Security Council for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran that will expire in October.

--IANS