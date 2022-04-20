Iran vows punishment against Soleimani's assassins

Tehran: The Iranian government has said that it will not rest until the assassins of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), were brought to justice.

"The US violated international law and the UN Charter in clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty," Xinhua news agency quoted the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying on Friday.

"Iran will not give up until the authorities bring this action to justice," it added.

On January 3, 2020, Soleimani, along with an Iraqi militia commander, were killed near the Baghdad International Airport in an American airstrike.

On Friday, Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani, the incumbent Commander of the Quds Force, described Soleimani as a "hero of the Islamic nations" who defeated the hegemonic powers through his resistance, according to official IRNA news agency.

Qa'ani said that the Quds Force will support any act seeking to punish the culprits of the assassination of Soleimani.

He also said that "the US has failed to influence the objectives of the resistance front" by assassinating Soleimani.

The path of IRGC Quds Force and the resistance front will not change with the US "acts of mischief", he was quoted as saying by Press TV on Friday.

Also, Iranian Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that the "the perpetrators of the assassination won't be safe anywhere in the world", according to Press TV.

–IANS