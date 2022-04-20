Iran urges S.Korea to unfreeze bank assets





Tehran: Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri called on South Korea to unfreeze Tehran's assets in its banks as soon as possible.

Blocking Iran's foreign exchange assets in the South Korean's banks has marred the image of the country among the Iranian people, Jahangiri said in a joint press conference with visiting Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun on Sunday.

Unfortunately, South Korea has followed the US in implementing illegal sanctions against Iran over the past three years, which has depressed the bilateral relations, he added.

The measures by the South Korean banks, at the time when Iranians are in need of their resources to fight the coronavirus pandemic, have led to economic and health consequences, as the monetary resources could have been used to buy medical equipment, medicine and other essential goods for the country, the Iranian senior official noted.

For his part, Chung said the two countries have agreed to work on ways to expand mutual relations, and South Korea will increase humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical equipment, to Iran.

This is the first trip to Iran by a South Korean Prime Minister in 44 years.

During his three-day visit, Chung will meet with President Hassan Rouhani, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He will also meet with the representatives from South Korean companies in Iran, including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, according to a local media report.

The Prime Minister's arrival in Tehran on Sunday came two days after Iran released a South Korean-flagged tanker seized three months ago in the Gulf for violating environmental regulations and marine pollution.

--IANS