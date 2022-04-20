Iran to unveil 50 'nuclear achievements' in April

Tehran: Iran will unveil 50 new "nuclear achievements" on April 9 when the Islamic Republic will mark its National Day of Nuclear Technology, a top official announced here.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the country's second Nuclear Industry Exhibition, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), on Tuesday termed the innovations as "might-creating", reports Xinhua news agency.

Salehi praised the efforts of the AEOI's scientists, pointing to the recent launch of uranium enrichment at a 20 per cent degree "within 12 hours".

Iran resumed its uranium enrichment activities at 20 per cent purity level in 2019 after the US refrained to return to is commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA was singed between Iran and the US, the UK, Russia, France, China and Germany.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

Iran has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.

