Iran to be divided into 3 risk zones

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country will be divided into three risk zones based on the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, state TV reported.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Education would draw up a map of white, yellow and red risk zones in the country, Rouhani said at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus here on Sunday.

In the white areas, religious sites, mosques and holy shrines would be allowed to reopen and hold Friday prayers under the health guidelines, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

"This is the first step in opening up religious sites that are of great interest to people, and we hope that the white areas will expand day by day and we will have better conditions while the people observe the health protocols," Rouhani added.

The mosques and the holy shrines are the places of enriching spiritual life for the Iranian Muslims, particularly in Ramzan.

Following the announcement of COVID-19 outbreak in the country in February, the Iranian authorities decided to ban mass gatherings, including in the shrines and mosques.

They also cancelled Friday prayers across the country.

Iran, one of the worst-hit Middle Eastern countries, has so far reported 90,481 coronavirus cases and 5,710 deaths.

--IANS