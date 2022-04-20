Iran sends crashed Ukrainian plane's blackbox to France for decoding

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the blackbox of a Ukrainian plane that crashed in January after taking off from Tehran, has been sent to France for decoding.

The black box of the Ukrainian airplane was taken to Paris on Friday by the officials from Iran Civil Aviation and an Iranian judge, Xinhua news agency quoted Mohsen Baharvand, deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, as saying on Saturday.

The process of analyzing its data will begin on Monday, said Baharvand.

On January 8, the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 aircraft en route to Kiev crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

Later, Iran's armed forces confirmed that an "unintentional" launch of a military missile shot down the Ukrainian airliner.

–IANS