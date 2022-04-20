Iran sees continued slowdown in COVID-19 epidemic

Cairo: The number of Iran''s new coronavirus cases has been slowing down over the past days, while the confirmed cases in Turkey continued its surging trend to hit 61,049.

Iran reported 1,617 new infection cases overnight, bringing the total number to 73,303 in the country, of whom 4,585 have died, reported Xinhua news agency on Monday.

Iraj Harirchi, Iranian deputy minister of health and medical education, said both new cases of the novel coronavirus and deaths have been declining across most of the country''s provinces compared with the figures weeks ago.

Given the improving epidemic situation, the Iranian authorities are considering easing some restrictions on social life.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the ban on inter-province travels imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus will be lifted on April 20.

In Turkey, the number of the COVID-19 cases have climbed to 61,049 after 4,093 new ones were reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Turkey reached 1,296 after 98 more lost their lives over the past 24 hours.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced a new two-day curfew which would come into effect on April 17 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking in Istanbul after attending a video cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the lockdown would start at midnight on Friday and last until midnight on April 19.

In Israel, the death toll from COVID-19 increased to 116 on Monday, while the number of cases has risen to 11,586.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogized Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron, former chief Rabbi of Israel who passed away on Sunday night from coronavirus at the age of 79.

Meanwhile, Israeli researchers have developed an innovative technology to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), the northern Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) said Monday.

ARDS, a severe state of lung inflammation, is recognized by the World Health Organization as a leading cause of mortality for COVID-19 patients.

In Palestine, the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 310, including 36 in East Jerusalem, while 58 have recovered.

It is worth noting that the Sudanese government decided to impose a full curfew in Khartoum State for three weeks starting April 18, after the confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 29 in the country.

In Kuwait, the second death from COVID-19 and 66 new cases were reported, bringing the country''s confirmed infections to 1,300.

Among the 66 new cases are four Kuwaiti citizens who returned from Britain and Germany and 51 cases as contacts with infected patients.

The death toll in Algeria has reached 313, while the total number of confirmed cases soared to 1,984.

However, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is likely to be contained later this month.

"The situation is under control and we are facing this pandemic thanks to the faith, the will and the combined efforts of all the parties," Tebboune told a group of doctors and nurses during his visit to the Beni Messous University Hospital in the capital Algiers.

Egypt reported 125 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths, bringing the death toll in the country to 164.

A total of 41 patients, all Egyptians, recovered and left hospitals in the past 24 hours, while the number of the confirmed cases jumped to 2,190.

All COVID-19 cases in Egypt receive necessary medical care "based on the guidelines of the World Health Organization," according to Khaled Megahed, spokesman for the Egyptian health ministry.

--IANS