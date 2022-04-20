Iran says US sanctions cause of Iranians'' suffering amid COVID-19 pandemic

Tehran: Iran''s health minister said that US sanctions against Iran are the cause of suffering and pain for the Iranians.

"There is no doubt that unilateral sanctions constitute an obstacle and are an inhumane measure, which bring about suffering and pain," Saeed Namaki was quoted as saying by Press TV on Monday.

"Any measure or policy, which would prevent cooperation among governments in the health sector is irresponsible and inhumane," Namaki said in his address to the 73rd World Health Assembly through a video conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The United States must be held accountable for the severe sanctions that have put the lives of Iranian people in jeopardy," he noted.

Highlighting the importance of boosting global solidarity and cooperation to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Iranian minister said it is necessary that all countries have access to medicines and vaccine at an appropriate time and price.

He praised what he called Iran''s efforts in decreasing coronavirus'' deaths through its extensive measures in the public health sector.

"Some 78 million people were screened for the coronavirus in the country in the first phase with the help of the strong infrastructure of Iran''s primary health care system, while over 22 million high-risk people have also been screened so far in the second phase," Namaki said.

Iran on Monday announced a total of 122,492 COVID-19 infection cases, of whom 7,057 have died.

--IANS