Iran says ready to cooperate with Turkey on COVID-19 challenges

Tehran: Iran''s presidential office announced on Friday that the country was ready to cooperate with Turkey on dealing with the emerging challenges of the novel coronavirus, state-media reported.

The remarks were made on Friday in a telephone conversation between Mahmoud Vaezi, head of Iranian presidential office, and Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both officials called for close consultations of the two countries'' health ministers and sharing experience in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vaezi thanked Turkey for sending humanitarian aid over the past days, saying Iran was also prepared to help its neighbour.

They also expressed satisfaction over the "effective steps" Tehran and Ankara have taken to boost mutual economic cooperation, and voiced readiness for constant exchanges of goods.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart discussed maintenance of cooperation on transportation and transit of commodities between the two countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

