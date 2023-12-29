Iran says it executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad

Mizan News Agency Confirms Execution of Individuals Involved in Acts Against National Security, Unveiling Tensions in the Region's Intelligence Landscape.

Dec 29: Iran executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on Friday.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/hamas'-sexual-violence-against-women-during-oct-7-attacks-revealed:-report

"Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said.

—Reuters