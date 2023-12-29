    Menu
    Iran says it executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad

    The Hawk
    December29/ 2023
    Mizan News Agency Confirms Execution of Individuals Involved in Acts Against National Security, Unveiling Tensions in the Region's Intelligence Landscape.

    The national flag of Iran.

    Dec 29: Iran executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on Friday.

    "Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said.

    —Reuters

