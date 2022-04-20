Iran says 'strategic' ties with Syria to grow further

Tehran: Iran and Syria will continue boost of their "strategic" ties which serve the interests of both nations, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, state media reported on Tuesday.

Resistance of the Syrians against "foreign plots" over the past years has led to the achievements of resistance front, Xinhua news agency quoted spokesman Ali Akbar Velayati as saying in the state media report.

Iran and Syria have strengthened relations since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and they will continue to further enhance cooperation in line with their common objectives, Velayati was quoted as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Faisal Mekdad in the capital Tehran.

For his part, Mekdad said that Tehran and Damascus enjoy amicable relations in diverse areas and will expand them.

The Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday for a two-day visit.

This is Mekdad's first foreign visit since he was appointed by President Bashar al-Assad on November 22 after his predecessor Walid al-Moallem died on November 16.

Iran has been a major ally of the Syrian government in its fight against the armed rebels since 2011.

—IANS