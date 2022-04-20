Iran kicks off naval drills in southern waters

Tehran: Iranian Navy launched military drills in the country's southern waters, Tasnim news agency reported.



The drills, codenamed Eqtedar-99, was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and other senior commanders on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The war game zone covers the Makran coasts in southeast Iran. Various naval units participate the exercise.

On the day, the Iranian Navy's Southern Fleet received Makran forward base ship and Zereh (Armor) missile-launching frigate as the Navy launched the drills.

According to the report, Makran forward base ship can carry 100,000 tons of fuel and fresh water and supply them to the naval vessels in various locations. It is also capable of making voyages for 1,000 days without a port call.

Zereh missile-launching vessel, with its high maneuverability and speed, would help the Navy in defending the Islamic Republic of Iran's territorial waters, according to the report.

—IANS