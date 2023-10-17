Iran Foreign Minister warns of 'preemptive measure' against Israel

Tehran [Iran]: Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned that "any preemptive measure" by resistance leaders against Israel is "possible in the coming hours" and said that Israel will not be allowed to take any action it wants in the region, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

In a televised interview on Monday night, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, "All possible options and scenarios are there for Hezbollah. Everything has been considered correctly in their calculations and leaders of the Resistance will not allow the Zionist regime to take any action in the region. Any preemptive measure is possible in the coming hours," IRNA reported.

In his remarks the Iranian minister also referred to his meetings with resistance leaders including Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah over the past few days. He said that resistance leaders were all of the opinion that they will give a chance to political situation if any is reached. However, "any action is possible" if Israel continues its war crimes against civilians.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the resistance front has the capability of "long-term wars with the enemy" and the expansion of the ongoing conflict will bring a change to the map of Israel. He said that Iran does not support the expansion of the conflict, according to IRNA report. However, he noted that it is possible that Iran enters the war as no party can remain indifferent with the ongoing situation.

"If we do not defend Gaza today, we should defend our cities tomorrow. Mr. Nasrallah has also said that if they do not take preemptive action, they will have to fight with Zionist forces in Beirut. The issue is that what has happened to the Zionist regime was an earthquake," he said, referring to Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, according ot IRNA report.

Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that the United Nations and the international community should find a political solution at an earliest before things reach a "boiling point." He urged US to stop supporting Israel in its "crimes against civilians" and invite parties to exercise restraint.

"Time is running out. They should find a solution within an international framework and should stop Netanyahu before the crisis deepens. They should know that time is running out and should find a political solution before reaching the boiling point," he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force on Tuesday said that it has struck "terror targets and military infrastructure" of Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to gunfire towards Israel on Monday.

Taking to X, the Israeli Air Force stated, "A short while ago, the IAF struck terror targets and military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to fire yesterday (Monday) towards Israel."Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Defence Force said that several military posts on the Lebanon border had come under gunfire. In addition, an anti-tank guided missile targeted a tank, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the soldiers retaliated with artillery fire against the sources of the fire. IDF stated that no casualty occurred due to the firing, according to The Times of Israel report.

Taking to X, Israeli Defence Forces said, "In case you missed it: (18:05) Shots were fired toward an IDF tank and posts--along the Lebanese border. The IDF responded with artillery fire. (19:49-21:04) Multiple sirens sounded in the areas surrounding Gaza. (21:42) Sirens sounded in the city of Tel Aviv. For 10 days straight, the State of Israel has felt, heard, and personally been attacked by Hamas' terrorism."

On Monday, Israel announced it would evacuate people living in the north of the country in the area up to two kilometres from the border from Lebanon and relocate them to state-funded guest houses. The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) of Israel's Ministry of Defence and the Israeli Defence Forces announced the implementation of a plan.

The IDF in a statement posted on X stated that 28 communities have been included in the plan that has been approved by Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The IDF noted that the Northern Command updated the heads of the local authorities regarding the decision.

—ANI