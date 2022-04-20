Iran fires torpedoes from homemade submarine for 1st time

Tehran: The Iranian naval force fired torpedoes from the home-made Fateh(Conqueror)-class submarine, as well as cruise missiles from the seashore and vessels on the second day of a large-scale drill in the country's southern waters.

This is the first time Iran's indigenous submarine has fired torpedoes, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Thursday, the cruise missiles and the torpedoes hit mock targets successfully during the last stage of the massive military drill in the Sea of Oman, codenamed Eqtedar-e Daryayi (Naval Strength) 99.

Meanwhile, Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Hamzeh-Ali Kaviani, spokesman of the manoeuver, issued a warning against any hostile "violation or encroachment" on Iran's maritime borders.

A foreign submarine was detected approaching the area during the exercise, said a statement issued by the public relations office of Iran's Army.

The underwater intruder was monitored by helicopters in a timely manner and left the area immediately after a warning was issued, the statement added.

The Makran forward base ship, hailed by local media as Iran's largest-ever military vessel, and missile-launching frigate Zereh joined the drill that started on January 6.

