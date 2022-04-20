Iran files lawsuit against US over sanctions amid Covid-19 fight

Tehran: Iran has filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice against the US over effects of sanctions on Iran''s fight against the Cov id-19 pandemic, Leila Joneidi, Iran''s presidential aide for legal affairs has said.

The continuous US sanctions against Iran at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic are an indication of "inhuman" move and against human rights, Joneidi was quoted as saying by a leading Iranian daily on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The official made the remarks during a visit to the Pasteur Institute in the capital Tehran.

US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the Iranian nuclear deal, also known as the JCPOA, in May 2018 and re-imposed heavy sanctions against Iran.

--IANS