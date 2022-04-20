Iran's Zarif returning to Vienna with Salehi for nuclear talks: IRNA

Dubai: Iran`s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, departed Tehran for Vienna with nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Hossein Fereydoon, a brother and close aide to President Hassan Rouhani, for nuclear talks, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday. Zarif had flown to Tehran on Sunday to consult with Iran`s leaders on ongoing nuclear talks, after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other foreign ministers. He had initially planned to return to Vienna on Monday. Salehi, who is Iran`s top expert on technical aspects of the talks, has not yet attended the latest round due to illness. Reuters