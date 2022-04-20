Iran''s Zarif slams US' refusal to lift sanctions

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has once again slammed the US for its refusal to lift sanctions on the country amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Minister said that the US has gone from waging an economic war on Iranians to "medical terror" amid the pandemic in Iran, one of the worst-affected country, reports Xinhua news agency

This even "exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield", he added.

Zarif urged the international community to disregard US "illegal" sanction pressures.

US President Donald Trump has reinstated Washington''s sanctions on Iran in May 2018 after he unilaterally left the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and major world powers, the Press TV said in a report.

Iran''s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Sunday reported another 123 deaths, raising Iran''s overall death toll to 2,640.

The spokesman said the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 38,309, out of whom 12,391 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Jahanpour said 2,901 new cases of infection were confirmed in the 24 hours to Sunday noon.

--IANS