IPS Officer Accused Of Torturing Wife

Meerut: Preliminary investigation into a wife beating case by a police officer registered here in Uttar Pradesh, reveals that the young IPS officer Amit Nigam has brutally tortured his wife. The injury marks on the wife's face and body have been corroborated in a medical report, said a senior officer of the state police.

On May 17, Namrata Singh approached the police with swollen eyes and face. Meerut police at Nauchandi Police Station registered a First Investigation Report. The 32-year-old victim alleged that her husband, posted in Delhi, has been regularly beating her up "like an animal" over the past few years. She also accused him of demanding dowry.

Prashat Kumar, ADG Police, Meerut Zone, told IANS: "The woman was brutally beaten so we have registered a case at a local police station here and investigations are underway.

"The accused, Amit Nigam of Nagaland cadre, presently deployed in Delhi, hails from Meerut. Prima facie it seems to be case of marital dispute." Nigam is currently posted as Assistant Commandant in sixth Nagaland Armed Police Battalion (NAP).

A separate report about the case would be send to the Nagaland government, the parent cadre of the accused, informed sources added.

Singh told the police that the last time she was physically abused was at their Gurugram home, when she was "physically tortured for hours at a stretch". Following which she left home and returned to her parents in Meerut and decided to file the case. --IANS