IPS Dr Visakha Bhadane To Get The Best Investigation Award

Haridwar / Dehradun: Dr. Visakha Ashok Bhadane, an Indian Police Service officer will be awarded with the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' by the Union Home Ministry for her role in getting death sentence to the criminal who brutally murdered a girl after raping her.

On December 20, 2020, a girl was raped and murdered in Rishikul Mohalla of Haridwar district and IPS officer Dr. Visakha Ashok Bhadane, who was posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nagar Haridwar, investigated the case.

She arrested Ram Tirath, the main accused in this case on the same day and sent him to jail.

The body of the missing girl was recovered from the second floor of the accused house. During interrogation, he confessed that he, along with one of his friends Rajiv, had raped the girl and killed her and kept the body hidden on the second floor.

Various samples of the deceased were collected and samples of Ram Tirath too were collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory.

On December 26, 2020, the accused brother, Gambhir Chand alias Gaurav was arrested under section 212 of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) for helping the accused Rajiv Kumar.

After that, the police arrested Rajiv also within two days from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur On the basis of the evidence collected by Dr Vishakha Ashok Bhadane and the witnesses presented, the Special Judge of the Court, POCSO District Haridwar booked the accused Ram Tirath under sections 363/366A/376(A)(B)/377/302/201 IPC and POCSO.

Ram Tirath was given the death penalty and a fine under the Act while Rajiv Kumar was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and a fine for hiding evidence.

The Uttarakhand Police informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has announced to confer the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' to Dr. Visakha Ashok Bhadane for her excellent deliberation. State Director General of Police Ashok Kumar has congratulated Dr. Vishakha Ashok Bhadane for this achievement. —ANI