IPL: Rabada continues to wear Purple Cap, Orange stays with KL

Abu Dhabi: Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continue to lead the respective lists of leading wicket-takers and run-scorers following the conclusion of 27 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

On Sunday evening, Rabada returned with figures of 2/28 in his four overs and in the process took his tournament tally to 17 to hold onto the Purple Cap. However, his efforts couldn't avoid defeat for the Capitals as Mumbai Indians won the match by five wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in seven games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 11 wickets from seven matches.

In the batsmen's list, Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, having scored 387 runs in seven games. He is followed by his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has collected 337 runs in seven games. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis comes third on the list with 307 runs.

These running caps are presented to the leading wicket-taker and run-scorer and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians are at the top of the chart, having secured 10 points from seven games. Delhi Capitals with 10 points are second on the list due to lower net run-rate. Kolkata Knight Riders complete the podium with eight points from six games.

—IANS