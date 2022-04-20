IPL: KL, Rabada continue to wear Orange, Purple Caps

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals have held on to their respective Orange and Purple Caps following the conclusion of 38 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Rahul, who had a rare failure with the bat against Delhi Capitals as he could score just 15 on Tuesday evening, is leading the batting charts with 540 runs from 10 games. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan, who after scoring back to back hundreds, has amassed 465 runs in 10 innings. Mayank Agarwal, who has collected 465 runs in 10 innings, is third in the list.

In the bowling list, Rabada continues to remain at the top spot, having scalped 21 wickets in 10 matches so far. He is followed by Mohammad Shami who has 16 wickets to his name in same number of matches. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians complete the podium with 15 wickets in nine matches.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side continue to be at the top of the points table despite their five-wicket defeat against Kings XI. Capitals have 14 points from 10 games and are followed by Mumbai Indians and Royals Challengers Bangalore who both have 12 points each.

—IANS