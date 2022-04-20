IPL: Chahal now holds Purple Cap, Orange stays with Agarwal

Sharjah: Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab currently hold the Purple and Orange Caps respectively following the end of the 16th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 18 runs.

Chahal took over the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami after his match-winning spell against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. On Saturday afternoon, Chahal returned with figures of 3/24 which took his tournament's tally to eight from four games. Along with Chahal, Shami and Kagiso Rabada too have scalped eight wickets so far but because of better average and economy, the Bangalore spinner is at the top of the list.





Meanwhile, Agarwal remains at top of the list of leading run scorers having scored 246 runs from four games. KL Rahul is at the second spot with 239 runs from four games and Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (195 runs in four games) is third on the list.

These running caps are presented to the leading wicket-taker and run scorer and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals are currently at the numero uno spot with six points from four games. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (six points), Mumbai Indians (four points from four games) and SunRisers Hyderabad (four points).

—IANS