IPL Finals Week to take fans back to each of the 12 finales

Mumbai: What was to be a thrilling and exciting year for IPL has turned out to be a time of patience and perseverance for players, franchisees and fans. As we approach May 24 -- what would have been the final of IPL 13 -- Star Sports has grabbed the opportunity and will help fans #ReLive all the 12 finales with ''IPL Finals Week starting May 24.

Below are some of the legendary IPL finals that fans can treat themselves to:

IPL 2019 Final: MI v CSK| 24.05.2020

The pendulum swung wildly for both finalists, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) & Mumbai Indians (MI). A game which never gave away the plot and a match which no cricket fan will ever forget. An experienced CSK side led by ''Captain Cool'' MS Dhoni and a fearless MI side led by Rohit Sharma faced each other for a record 4th time in the finals.

IPL 2017 Final: MI v RPS| 25.05.2020

A relevantly new team in the IPL, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) had a difficult first year in IPL 2016 but in 2017 they had out performed rest of the teams and made it to the finals under the leadership of Steve Smith and faced Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2016 Final: SRH v RCB| 25.05.2020

Playing their third IPL final on the back of a great season, RCB were clear favourites to win their first crown in 2016. SRH, playing their first final, also had a great season with captain David Warner roaring in top form.

IPL 2012 Final: KKR v CSK| 27.05.2020

Opting to bat first playing in their 4th final, CSK were gunning for their 3rd consecutive victory in IPL finals. Playing in their first final, KKR had to go all out to ensure victory. KKR emerged as the champions of IPL in 2012 for the first time in IPL history.

IPL 2008 Final: CSK v RR| 29.05.2020

The inaugural seasons of the IPL in 2008 changed the face of Indian cricket. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals sauntered into the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and treated fans to an experience that set the tone of T20 cricket in future. RR managed to scrape through in the end, winning the match by 3 wickets -- the first ever champions of IPL in 2008.

