IPL betting racket busted in Goa, 14 arrested

Panaji: According to reports, 14 persons were arrested Friday by the criminal branch unit of the Goa Police for their involvement in an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said that all 14 accused people were caught red-handed and taken into custody from Porvorim in North Goa.

"All accused persons were caught red-handed while accepting bets on the ongoing 20-20 IPL Cricket match played between Rajasthan Royal and Chennai Super Kings and seized from their possession cash of Rs 38,000, 47 mobile phones, one laptop, three LED TVs, three net routers, three set-top boxes, one router modem and other gaming electrical accessories all worth of Rs 25,38,000," Valsan said.

Ranjit Gedam, Pravin Rajput, Ankit Chaudihar, Nanda Kishan, Jyotiprakash, Kesham Kumar, Ayaz Khan, Jagdish Verma, Kawal Singh, Pankaj Chaure, Manjeet Singh, Nitish Pandey, all of Chhattisgarh; Mohit Kumar, a native of Bihar; and Rajan Dube, a native of Uttar Pradesh, have all been named as suspects.

In accordance with sections 3 and 4 of 'The Goa, Daman, and Diu Public Gambling Act', the crime has been registered.—Inputs from Agencies