IPL 8: ED conducts raids in Mumbai, Jaipur to crack down on betting racket

New Delhi: According to reports on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Mumbai and Jaipur in a crackdown on Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket. The Enforcement Directorate also conducted searches in Delhi and other places in connection with IPL betting probe case. IPL betting case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 5 bookies IPL 8: Lalit Modi criticises BCCI for illegal betting quantum Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed a massive betting and money laundering racket after a series of raid in several cities across India. Five bookies had been arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Soon after that two men arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for running a hawala racket and betting syndicate related to IPL, has been taken by the agency to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for investigation.-- The raids were expected to continue in the next few days and the ED have started to get to the base of it. ED officials believe that many matches of this season of the IPL could also have been fixed, according to the reports. ED sources have also indicated that bets ranging from Rs 600 to 800 crore were being placed on every match in the ongoing season of the IPL. Interestingly, invoking PMLA Act in all the arrests, the ED has ensured that the accused don�t get out on bail, as per the report.