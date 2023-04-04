IPL 2023: Stop bowling no-balls and wides or play under new captain, Dhoni gives polite warning to CSK pacers

Chennai News: After a tense 12-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni gave a polite warning to his fast bowlers to stop bowling no-balls and wides or else they will have to play under a new captain.

Notably, the pace duo of Deepak Chahar (0/55) and Tushar Deshpande (2/45), who came in for Ambati Rayudu as Impact Player, bowled three wides and two no-balls during LSG's run-chase at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday night.

The 41-year old CSK skipper pointed out that his side's pacers need to improve and bowl according to the conditions.

"It's the fast bowling that will need to improve slightly and bowl according to the conditions. Even if it's on the flatter side, force batters to hit over the fielders. They'll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Though most of the CSK pacers didn't have a great game, the trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, and Moeen Ali guided Chennai Super Kings to victory over Lucknow Super Giants at their fortress.

Gaikwad hit his second successive fifty and stitched a 110-run opening stand with Conway (47 off 29) as CSK posted a commanding 217 for 7 after being sent into bat. Then Moeen Ali came back with a brilliant spell of 4 for 26 from his four overs to help CSK restrict LSG to 205 for seven, securing a thrilling win at the homecoming.

"Terrific high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket would be. It was the perfect first game that could happen. I thought it would be much slower. But it was a wicket where you could score runs," Dhoni said.

"I was quite surprised with the wicket. But we'll have to see if we can produce a wicket like this game after game," he added. IANS