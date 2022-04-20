IPL 2020: SRH enter playoffs, KKR knocked out

Sharjah: Half centuries from openers David Warner 85 off 58 (not out) and Wriddhiman Saha 58 off 45 (not out) helped SRH beat MI comfortably by 10 wickets to enter the playoffs at No 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Earlier, MI posted 149/8 in 20 overs Pollard being the top scorer followed by Suryakumar Yadav 36, Ishan Kishan 33 and de Kock 25 while SRH reached the target in 17.1 overs.

Warner and Saha remained not out at 85 (10 fours, 1 six) and 58 (7 fours, 1 six). Warner smashing Krunal Pandya for a four in 17.1 over taking towards victory.

SRH became third team to qualify for the playoffs with their seventh win from 14 matches while KKR are out of the tournament.

SRH and KKR remained at 14-14 points each, but SRH due to its better run rate ousted KKR.

MI 18, DC 16, SRH and RCB 14-14, Punjab, CSK and Rajasthan 12-12 each.

—UNI