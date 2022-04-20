IPL 2020: Rabada, KL hold onto their Caps; SRH move to No. 6

Dubai: Despite ending with poor figures of 0/54 against SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the bowling charts following the completion of 47 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Rabada has 23 wickets to his name in 12 matches and holds the Purple Cap. He is followed by Mohammad Shami of Kings XI Punjab who has scalped 20 wickets in 12 matches. With 17 wickets in 12 games, SRH star spinner Rashid Khan is at the third spot.

In batsmen's list, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL continues to hold onto the Orange Cap. He has so far amassed 595 runs in 12 matches. He is followed by Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan who has collected 471 runs in 12 matches. SRH skipper David Warner comes third in the list with 436 runs in 12 games.

Meanwhile, SRH have moved on to the sixth spot in the points table courtesy their 88-run win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday evening. They have 10 points in 12 games and are still in contention of making it to the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are at the top spot with 14 points from 11 games. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore who also have 14 points from 11 matches. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi (14 points from 12 games) complete the podium.

—IANS