IPL 2020: KKR keep play-off hopes alive, RR out

Dubai: Skipper Eoin Morgan half century 68 off 35 (5 fours, 6 sixes) and Pat Cummins 4/34 helped KKR beat RR by 50 runs in the 54th match of IPL at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Skipper Eoin Morgan 68 off 35 (5 fours, 6 sixes) not out took KKR to 191/7 in 20 overs while RR could score 131/9.

KKR won their 7th game from 14 matches and are still alive for the playoffs.

KKR have jumped from 8th to 4th position. If SRH lose on Tuesday, KKR go through. In case SRH win, there will have a three-way tie for the fourth position.

While RR lost their 8th game today from 14 matches with 12 points are out of the tournament. RR are third team to be out of tournament other two are CSK and Punjab.

—UNI