IPL 2020: CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets

Dubai: Brilliant half centuries by openers Faf du Plessis 87 off 53 and Shane Watson 83 off 53 not out and their 181 run stand for the first wicket helped CSK beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of the IPL here at Dubai International Cricket stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bat posting 178/4, to which CSK completed target 181/0 in 17.4 overs

CSK who were at the bottom of the IPL table after winning only one match from 4 games have tasted their second win against Kings XI taking them to 6th spot while Kings XI have slided to bottom after losing today's match.

du Plessis 87 off 53 (11 fours, 1 six) and Watson 83 off 53 (11 fours, 3 sixes) remained not out.

