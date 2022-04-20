IPL 2020: BCCI appoint VPS Healthcare as medical partner

Kochi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed UAE-based VPS Healthcare as the medical partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

The healthcare group -- headed by Shamsheer Vayalil, son in law of Lulu Supermarket founder M.A. Yusuf Ali -- will be responsible for ensuring end-to-end medical solutions for the tournament.

As per the agreement, VPS Healthcare will be supporting IPL by providing emergency medical support, musculoskeletal imaging services, sports medicine services, medical admissions and treatment and ambulance support, including air ambulance services.

VPS Healthcare is also the official testing partner of cash-rich T20 league and had begun testing since the arrival of the teams in the UAE. The group is also facilitating the operation and management of the exclusive Covid-19 isolation centers for IPL in coordination with the health regulatory authorities.

With this, the UAE-based healthcare group will be covering the medical side of the tournament as a whole.

Shajir Gaffar, CEO of VPS Healthcare (Dubai & Northern Emirates) said they are ready and well-poised to serve the IPL.

"We realise the gravitas of the responsibility on us and the challenge of defending a raging virus. But we are fully equipped, and the team is confident and committed to delivering our services efficiently and seamlessly."

Since its inception in 2007, VPS Healthcare has grown to become one of the largest healthcare groups owning and managing 23 hospitals, 125 medical centers and retail pharmacy network.—IANS