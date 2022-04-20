IPL 13: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday informed that its fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible. (Full coverage of IPL 2020)

Dishant, who was a wicket-keeper batsman for Rajasthan in domestic cricket and has also represented the franchise in IPL, is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to hospital for his 14 day quarantine.

Dishant also took to Twitter to urge everyone who had come in physical contact with him in the last 10 days to get tested.

"Post 14 days, Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI. On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self isolating for 6 days and receiving 3 further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE," said Rajasthan Royals in a statement.

"We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for Covid-19," the statement added.

The franchise also confirmed that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days.

"We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE," said the franchise.

The 13th edition of IPL is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. The tournament got its necessary clearances from the government on Monday after the BCCI had announced its idea of hosting the tournament in UAE a couple of weeks ago.—IANS