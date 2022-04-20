IPL 13: Mumbai Indians were clinical with both bat and ball, says Rohit after 'special' win over KKR

Abu Dhabi: After securing a win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said his side was clinical with both bat and ball during the clash.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by eight wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday. With this win, Mumbai Indians have claimed the top spot on the IPL points table, amassing 12 points from eight matches.

"It's special to chase and win, gives us plenty of confidence. We didn't chase a lot in the first half (of the tournament), think we were clinical with both bat and ball, the expected performance was there," Sharma said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Quinton de Kock played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs to help Mumbai Indians chase down a decent target of 149 runs, set by KKR. During the chase, Sharma and de Kock had formed a massive 94-run partnership.

"I prefer batting with him (de Kock), he's very straightforward, likes to take on the bowler from the word go - but I usually like to assess the situation. Will let him play the way he wants to, don't want to put any pressure on him," Sharma said.

Sharma also said: "This tournament is very funny, can't take the foot off the pedal at any time, we have seen teams lose at times. The guys are very hungry, they haven't played a lot over the last six months - be it Ishan or Hardik, they want to play and they want to win."

—ANI