IPL's mystery question: Is Sunil Narine still the best?

New Delhi: The lurking question ahead of the crucial Indian Premier League season 8 opener between champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians is � Is Sunil Narine still the mystery bowler? The West Indies spinner was at the centre of ugly fight between KKR and all-powerful organisers of the cash-rich tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The Kolkata-based franchise even threatened to pull-out of the tournament if their strike-force was not allowed to play. The issue, which have been resolved amicably, was about Narine's bowling action. It's learnt that he has modified bowling action. And, it's worth pondering � will he remain that same mystery bowler, in whose strengths, KKR have able to win the title twice? Sourav Ganguly, known for his astute take on anything that is cricket, said Narine is the man of IPL. The former India captain hailed the spinner's efforts in the last couple seasons as �unbelievable.� However, the off-break bowler, amidst all the adulation and support, will find it hard to maintain his imperious form. It's reported that the bowler has remodelled his actions within the ICC approved limits for all types of deliveries. In such a scenario, it will be difficult for him to continue to be confident and impose that aura of invincibility over the opponents. He was earlier banned during the 2014 Champions League Twenty20 for suspect bowling action. But latter cleared by the ICC after he underwent a test at the University of Loughborough last month. However, the BCCI insisted that he undergo another test in Chennai.