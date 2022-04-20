If you are looking to purchase the new Apple iPhone, i.e.iPhone 7 or the 7 Plus in India, the network providers are giving some good offers to the consumers. Airtel India and Reliance are the first to jump into the competition and both have very attractive offers, which for them ensure even a subscriber and not just a smartphone buyer. Let�s check about both the plans in detail to know which one would be beneficial for you in the long term. While Airtel has partnered with Bajaj Finserv Limited for the EMI offer along with few Postpaid plans, Reliance is offering the iPhone buyers with good Cashback offers along with free plans for 12 months.

Advantages of the Airtel iPhone 7 offer �

You don�t need to pay the full payment at once and just a down payment is needed initially.

You are getting free calling and a good amount of Data per month along with it.

Disadvantages of the Airtel iPhone 7 offer �

You don�t fully own the iPhone even after a year because a Balloon payment has to be done to buy it fully later.

The big disadvantage is � You cannot easily return the device too. You will have to upgrade to the new iPhone next year while returning the current iPhone, according to the T&C.

You surely need to choose one of the Airtel postpaid plans and pay for it for the whole year, even if your usage is lesser than what is offered.

If you are a Prepaid user, you will have to migrate to postpaid plan.

Reliance Jio iPhone 7 offer

Advantages of the Reliance Jio iPhone offer �

You can use any other SIM and not the Jio SIM if you feel you want to use your primary number that is on other network provider.

Buying now will get you the Jio SIM under Welcome Offer, so the entire offer will be valid till Dec 31st., 2017.

You fully own the iPhone that you purchase because you are not bound to any EMI plan or pending balloon payment.

Disadvantages of Reliance Jio iPhone offer �

You are bound to pay the full amount for the iPhone. Though this is not a direct disadvantage, some users who prefer the EMI option won�t be able to use this.

Although a lot of offers are bundled, Jio 4G network is not yet fully trustworthy and cannot be trusted until the commercial launch of the Jio network happens.

What should you choose?