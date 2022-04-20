iPhone 12 series may see 80 million unit shipments in 2020

San Francisco: Apple iPhone 12 series shipments are expected to reach as many as 80 million units by the end of the year owing to more affordable pricing strategy, the media reported.

Shipments of the new iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will at least top 70 million units by the end 2020, with the possibility of hitting 80 million barring a further escalation of the US-China trade conflicts, reports DigiTimes.

The report said that Apple may well be able to entice users with older iPhones to upgrade with a more affordable pricing strategy that includes the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 mini.

Apple this week launched four new iPhone 12 models with 5G capability.

The top versions -- iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

Foxconn remains Apple's main iPhone assembler, and has secured the bulk of orders for the new iPhone 12 series through the first quarter of 2021.

Foxconn is also the sole supplier of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and is estimated to be handling over 70 per cent of the orders for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the report said.

—IANS