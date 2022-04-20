iPhone 12 Pro Max battery smaller than iPhone 11 Pro Max

New Delhi: Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max is reportedly equipped with a less capacious battery than last year's iPhone 11 Pro Max, the media reported.

A filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center (TENAA) cites iPhone 12 Pro Max's battery capacity as 3,687mAh. By comparison, iPhone 11 Pro Max, which the 12 Pro Max replaces, was powered by a 3,969mAh battery, reports AppleInsider.

The battery capacities for the rest of the new iPhones were also revealed through official listings on Vodafone Netherlands. The 12 and 12 Pro come with 2,815 mAh cells while the 12 mini-packs the smallest battery at 2,227 mAh.

The TENAA page also said the 12 Pro Max comes with 6GB RAM, mirroring information discovered in plist files included with Apple's Xcode 12.1 beta last week.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was launched alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone 12 Pro during Apple's "Hi, Speed" virtual launch presentation. The iPhone 12 Pro Max carries the biggest screen ever seen on an iPhone, with its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

