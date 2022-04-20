IOC condemns racism in strongest terms

Lausanne: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned racism in strongest terms, saying it stands for non-discrimination as one of the founding pillars of the Olympic Movement, which is reflected in the Olympic Charter.

The Fundamental Principle 6 of Olympic Charter reads: "The enjoyment of the rights and freedoms set forth in this Olympic Charter shall be secured without discrimination of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status."

IOC founder Pierre de Coubertin said: "We shall not have peace until the prejudices that now separate the different races are outlived. To attain this end, what better means is there than to bring the youth of all countries periodically together for amicable trials of muscular strength and agility?"

"The IOC Executive Board supports the initiative of the IOC Athletes'' Commission to explore different ways of how Olympic athletes can express their support for the principles enshrined in the Olympic Charter, including at the time of the Olympic Games, and respecting the Olympic spirit," IOC said in a media release on Wednesday.

"By participating in the Olympic Games, the athletes are proof of this principle of non-discrimination for any reason. Their respect for all their fellow athletes gives us a glimpse of how humankind as a whole could live together peacefully and respectfully," it added.

This statement from IOC comes in the wake of widespread protest across the world following the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody last month in the United States.

--IANS