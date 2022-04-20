INX Media Case: Chidambaram Should Not Be Sent To Tihar, Says SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said former finance minister P Chidambaram shall not be sent to Tihar jail and asked him to seek an interim bail from the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the INX media case.

A division bench, led by Justice R Banumathi, said the accused has the liberty to move the concerned court seeking appropriate relief, including the prayer for interim bail.

The accused shall not be sent to Tihar and he should seek interim bail from the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the case, the bench said in its order.

In case the interim bail is not considered, the present custody shall be extended for another three days till September 5, 2019, it said.

Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer for appearing for Chidambaram, submitted to the Apex Court that they already had 12 days of custody. 'There must be some protection to Chidambaram. He is 74 years old. Let him be put under house arrest and not sent to Tihar Jail,"

He questioned the basis of Chidambaram's arrest and said, 'How can this be sustained in the court of law? Put him in house arrest. If he stays for two days, then the matter will become infructuous, Mr Sibal told the Top Court.

Chidambaram is an accused in the INX media case and currently in CBI Custody.