Invisible Emraan, bold Amyra in 'Mr X' title track!

New Delhi: B-Town's famous serial kisser, Emraan Hashmi is ready to entice the audiences with his yet another Bhatt camp venture titled 'Mr X'. This 3D sci-fi project stars Amyra Dastur in the lead opposite Emraan. The makers recently released the title track of the film, which has garnered a lot of attention�all thanks to the sizzling hot chemistry between the lead pair. The song titled 'You Can Call Me X' has in fact been sung by none other than veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The music is intriguing and filmmaker's voice has been used in an interesting manner. 'Mr X' has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt, and will present Emraan as a man who has the power to be invisible. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 17, 2015.