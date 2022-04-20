Investors Returning To 'Crime-Free' UP: Adityanath

Balrampur (UP): Due to criminal elements, the investors were migrating from Uttar Pradesh, but after the formation of the BJP government the investors are returning to Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said.

"The criminals were ruling the roost in the previous regime due to which investors were migrating from UP. Now, after formation of the BJP government, they are returning, as criminals are being sent to their 'right place' (jail)," he said at an election rally here.

"There used to be riots in the previous SP regime but after the BJP came to power, riots have stopped and the state has become 'riot-free'," he said, wooing voters for the civic bodies elections.

Alleging that there were discrimination during the previous SP and BSP governments, he said, "People were given jobs after going through their background but the BJP government takes everyone along. We are going to start recruitment in police and in next three years four lakh youth will be given jobs."

He said his government would probe recruitments done by the UP Public Service Commission during the past five years and those found guilty would be punished.

Appealing to the electorate to cast votes in favour of BJP candidates, Adityanath said his government will ensure that there was no shortage of money for development-related work in the state.

The last and final phase of polling for the civic elections will be held on November 29 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 1.

The ongoing urban local body election, involving more than 3.3 crore voters in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, is being seen as a test for the Adityanath-led BJP government.