Investment opportunity of USD 30 bn in petrochemical sector over next decade: Puri

New Delhi: Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that India presents a USD 30 billion investment opportunity in the petrochemical sector over the next decade as the world's third largest energy consumer seeks to satisfy growing demand.

Here at the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference 2023, the minister discussed the scale and potential expansion of India's chemical and petrochemical sector, which he estimated to be over USD 190 billion.

He expressed disappointment that the country's per capita consumption lags behind that of more industrialised nations.—Inputs from Agencies