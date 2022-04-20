Investment in India increasing, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that investment in the country is increasing and the world is coming to explore the opportunities India has to offer. "Investment in India is increasing, the world is coming to explore the opportunities India has to offer," Prime Minister Modi said on twitter while sharing a link to a Wall Street Journal article which praises India`s economy growth. He also shared an article by the Foreign Policy magazine which said India is coming out on top in the Baseline Profitability Index (BPI)."Growth forecasts up, perceptions of corruption down, and investors better protected." Do read"," he added. As per the Wall Street Journal article, India received USD 34 billion as FDI in the year 2014, according to a report released Wednesday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. ANI