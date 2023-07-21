Investment In Education Never Goes In Vain: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited prestigious private universities and higher education institution groups of the country to invest in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the investment made in education never goes in vain. It is the medium to shape the future of the country and the society. A state with a young population like Uttar Pradesh has endless possibilities in the field of education. The private sector should take advantage of this and the government will provide all possible help to the institutions setting up universities in unserved districts, he added.

Interacting with Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Directors, Chief Executive Officers and other representatives of prestigious private universities and higher educational institutions of South India and Central India on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh represents the country's spiritual and cultural heritage. "Since ancient times, UP has been the main center of education and Kashi is the best example of this. Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura have been ancient cities of culture and civilization. However, in the last few decades, a sense of alienation towards education was seen. But today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a positive attitude towards education has awakened in the country and the state" added Chief Minister.

CM Yogi pointed out that infrastructure and inter-state connectivity have improved in the state today. Before 2017, there were 12 medical colleges in the state but after the efforts of the last six years, today government medical colleges are operational in 45 districts, while 16 are under construction and 16 more medical colleges are being established on PPP mode. Today, 22 state and three central universities are operational in the state, three state universities are under construction while 36 private universities, two AIIMS, two IITs and IIMs are operational. More than 2000 polytechnic and vocational institutes are also operating. This strengthens the educational scenario here. Despite this, there are still many districts where no universities are functional.

Keeping in view the aspirations of the local youth, the state government implemented a new policy encouraging the establishment of private universities, which has yielded promising results. Recently educational institutions of Shahjahanpur, Baghpat and Chitrakoot districts have shown their interest. Uttar Pradesh has made efforts in the direction of excellent universities and several educational institutions in the private sector have set standards of excellence, the CM pointed out.

Uttar Pradesh is ready to provide the benefit of these institutions to the youth of the state. Talking about the possibilities for the private sector, the Chief Minister said that it may be surprising for some people, but it is true that today 1.91 crore children are studying in the schools of the Basic Education Council of the state. Today itself, Rs 1200 has been transferred to everyone's bank account for uniforms

This year 56 lakh children appeared for the UP board exams. These figures of students are more than the population of many states. If one goes to a health center or educational institution in any district of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, one finds people from Uttar Pradesh as well as Nepal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand. It shows that Uttar Pradesh has immense potential for private sector universities.

The Chief Minister said that in the districts where no university is established, the state government will provide all necessary assistance as per its policy to the investors setting up their universities.

The Chief Minister also discussed the policy of sustainable development in the state. Quoting the latest report of NITI Aayog, he said that in the last six years, 5.5 crore people have been freed from the clutches of poverty. He added that the work was done in every essential sector including education, health, skill development and employment generation and the results are in front of everyone. Uttar Pradesh can set new standards in the field of education with the help of the private sector and the government will also ensure the safety and respect of all investors.

—ANI