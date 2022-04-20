Investing In UP Has Made It Develop Faster Besides Providing Jobs To Youths: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the record achievement in attracting investments to the tune of Rs 60,000 crores in just five month time has paved way for a faster development of the state besides providing jobs to the youths.

" Bahujan Samaj Party government during their five year rule had just attracted investments worth Rs 57,000 crores and Samajwadi Party during the similar period had an investment of Rs 50,000 crores. But we crossed them in just five month time. It only proves that those who want to work can do anything," he said. The UP CM also assured the industrialists and the investors of full cooperation from the state government and promised that government would stand by them in the case of any law and order problem or any other matter.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of 81 projects worth over Rs 60,288 crores which will generate 2 lakh jobs, here on Sunday, the CM announced that it was just the first phase of the projects and very soon another series of projects worth over Rs 50,000 crores would be commenced for which ground work is under preparation.

He said that UP has been successful in attaining a position in top 5 states in the country in terms of ease of doing business which in turn had helped the state to attract the investments.

" Earlier UP used to attract investments in some particular area and in specific region but now the investments are spread out in the entire state. In the total investments of Rs 60,288 crores, 51 per cent was for western UP, 27 per cent for central and Bundelkhand and rest 22 per cent was for Poorwanchal," he said.

Welcoming the Prime minister, Yogi said that five months back at the same place he had promised Mr Modi to achieving the goal and now it is on the ground.

State industry minister Satish Mahana, while welcoming the guests , said that earlier there was a distance between the industrialists and the government but we removed it. " PM and UP CM had given a message to the industrialists and it had worked in the state," he said with announcing that very soon another big programme would be held to launch the remaining projects in the state. UNI